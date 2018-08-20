Iran-Iraq-Syria railway line planned

A new railway project is due to link Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The Arabic-language al-Thawra newspaper quoted informed sources in Syria's Transportation Ministry as saying on Monday that a railway line is due to connect Iran to Syria.

They added that Iraq is also due to participate in the plan as the railway will start from Shalamcheh in Iran and extend to Syria via Iraq's port city of Basra.

The sources said that there is also another plan to build a port in al-Hamidiyeh in Tartous in western Syria, boost jobs in the ports and shipping industries and facilitate transportation and trade between Iran and Syria.

Syrian Transportation Minister Ali Hamoud had earlier said that his country seeks to construct international routes which pass through different parts of Syria and the Silk Road.

Last week, Iranian and Syrian officials in a meeting in Damascus reviewed ways to implement the agreements signed between the two countries.

During the meeting in the Syrian capital last Tuesday, the two sides underlined the need to put into effect the economic and trade agreements already concluded between Iran and Syria.

The participants of the meeting also called for broadening of customs cooperation, specially reducing the period of customs clearance to facilitate the arrival of goods as soon as possible and to reduce the costs.

The meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of investment.