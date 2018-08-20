Iranians win three more medals at Asian Games

Iran’s Parviz Hadi celebrates with the national flag after winning the men’s freestyle wrestling 125kg gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 20, 2018. TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Iranian athletes added three more medal – including one gold – to the country’s medal haul at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia while the country’s U-23 team won the Group F of the football competitions despite a shock defeat to Myanmar.

On Monday, Parviz Hadi put a perfect end to Iran’s campaign at the freestyle wrestling with the men’s 125kg gold — Iran’s third gold in the competitions following Hassan Yazdani (86kg) and Alireza Karimi (97kg).

Having beaten the 2012 Olympics silver medalist Davit Modzmanashvili of Uzbekistan in the semis, Hadi outpowered China’s Deng Zhiwei 7-0 in the final.

Double bronzes

Farzan Ashourzadeh grabbed Iran’s third taekwondo medal at the Games.

The 21-year-old – a gold medalist at Incheon 2014 – had to settle for a joint-bronze – along with Japanese Sergio Suzuki – after he was beaten by Uzbekistan’s Niyaz Pulatov 15-13 in the men’s -58kg semifinals.

South Korea’s Kim Tae-hun beat Pulatov to win the gold.

In the fencing games, Ali Pakdaman bagged Iran’s second bronze of the day.

Pakdaman came short of a place in the men’s individual saber final after a narrow 15-14 loss to South Korean Oh Sang-uk in the semifinals and jointly finished third with Hong Kong’s Low Ho Tin – who was beaten by Gu Bon-gil of South Korea in the other semifinal.

Stunned but through

In football, two second-half goals by Aung Lwin Moe and substitute Wai Htet Phyoe gave Myanmar a 2-0 victory over Zlatko Kranjcar’s men at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium.

Iran, however, topped the group as Saudi Arabia suffered a 3-0 defeat against DPR Korea, leaving all four teams with four points.

Iran and North Korea – which finished second – sealed the knockout-stage places while Saudi Arabia is also likely to go through as one of the best third-place finishers.

Iran will face South Korea in the next round.

The second-day results took Iran’s overall tally to three golds, two silvers and three bronzes in the Games.