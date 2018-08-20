Djokovic beats Federer to complete Masters sweep

Serbian Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Roger Federer of Switzerland in the Cincinnati Masters final at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, the US, on August 19, 2918. GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic finally clinched the title missing from his resume with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Roger Federer on Sunday to win in Cincinnati and become the first player to complete the sweep of Masters series tournaments on Sunday.

Having made five previous finals and lost to Federer in three of them, Djokovic finally broke the ice to continue his stunning revival after a long comeback from elbow surgery, Reuters reported.

The Wimbledon champion is the first to claim the Career Golden Masters, having won all nine titles in the elite series that began in 1990.

“Obviously it’s a very special moment to stand here for the first time with the winning trophy,” former world number one Djokovic said after defeating seven-time Cincinnati champion Federer.

“The hard times I went through, it’s been a rollercoaster ride in my career with injury, taking time off and having a surgery earlier this year.

“This seems a bit unreal to be back at this level and winning Wimbledon and obviously Cincinnati for the first time.”

Djokovic has won his last three matches against Federer and now holds a 24-22 advantage in their long rivalry.

The world number 10 Serb is set to improve to sixth in the rankings and he will head to the US Open later this month highly favored to win a third crown at Flushing Meadows.

Meeting Federer for the first in more than two years, Djokovic’s returning and dogged defense rattled the Swiss, whose serve had been impregnable throughout the tournament.

“Thank you for letting me win once in Cincinnati,” Djokovic said to Federer.

“Obviously it was a tough match for him today, he probably didn’t feel his best, but he is a great champion and probably the best ever to play the game.”

Federer was full of praise for Djokovic.

“Congratulations Novak on writing history today,” the Swiss said. “It’s an amazing effort not just today but your whole career to get to this point. It’s an amazing achievement. You should be very proud.”

Delighted Dutch

In the women’s singles, Dutch surprise Kiki Bertens saved a championship point before going on to earn a shock final triumph 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 over a fatigued world number one Simona Halep on Sunday.

Bertens came back from the brink against Romania’s top seed in an exhausting second set tiebreaker, then won five of the final six games in the decider to lift the sixth and biggest title of her career.

“I cannot find words for this moment. I’m so happy,” a tearful Bertens, whose previous titles had all come on clay, said on court.

The victory was the 26-year-old Bertens’ first ever over a world number one and her sixth consecutive triumph over a top-10 opponent and will see her move up to a career-high number 13 in the world rankings.

It also ended a nine-match winning streak by Halep, who lost in the Cincinnati final for a third time.

“Maybe once I will win one because I love to play here,” said Halep. “I was a little bit tired this week but it was a pleasure to come here and play.

“Definitely, I want to congratulate Kiki. You played amazing and you definitely deserve this title.”

Despite the loss, Halep will still go into the US Open later this month with the number one ranking.