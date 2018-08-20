RSS
0621 GMT August 20, 2018

Published: 0304 GMT August 20, 2018

India seeking cheap gas from Iran: official

India seeking cheap gas from Iran: official

The Indian government has always been seeking to purchase gas from Iran at a lower price, said the director for investments at Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

Hossein Alimorad told IRNA, "The Indians always voice readiness to invest in [Iran's] petrochemical sector, and when talks get serious they raise the issue of cheap gas."

He added the the discount they are asking for is very high. "We believe that the price of gas in Iran is in accordance with international norms and standards."

Underlining that India could benefit from the strategic Chabahar port in southeastern Iran, he said, "Chabahar is the best place where Indians, Pakistanis and Malaysians can invest in and get the most out of it."

Chabahar provides India with an easier route to Afghanistan. In November, India sent its first cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar. The cargo was shipped from India's western port of Kandla, offloaded at Chabahar and eventually taken to Afghanistan's Nimroz Province by trucks.

   
India
Iran
gas
 
