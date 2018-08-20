Iran seeking closer ties with Iraq after formation of new gov’t

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi hailed growing relations with neighboring Iraq, saying Tehran plans to boost its cooperation with Baghdad after a new government is formed in the Arab country.

“Our relationship with Iraq as a neighboring country is good, and there has been a lot of reciprocal visits,” Qassemi told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

“These days, we are witnessing efforts by (Iraqi political) groups to form a new government,” he said, adding that the Islamic Republic is waiting for the formation of a new government in Iraq.

Once the current situation is over, “We will certainly be able to boost cooperation in the private and public sectors more intensely,” the spokesman went on to say.

The remarks come as Iraq’s Sairoon Alliance led by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr is in talks to form a coalition with the Nasr Alliance led by outgoing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, along with two other parliamentary groups.

The parliamentary blocs of Sadr-backed Sairoon and Abadi’s Nasr met on Sunday with the Hikma bloc led by Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim and the Wataniyah bloc led by former prime minister Iyad Allawi, in Baghdad to discuss forming the largest alliance that would form a government for the next four years.

After the meeting, the four blocks announced late on Sunday a preliminary agreement to form a coalition.

Answering a question on Iran’s foreign policy towards Turkey and Pakistan, Qassemi said, “Our principled policy on our neighbors is clear. We have always been willing to have friendly relations with all countries, as we believe that friendly ties can help create a secure region fostering an economic leapfrog,” he said.

Touching upon the recent US moves against Tehran, the Iranian official said that the US has launched a massive campaign against Iran, sending teams to different countries around the world to disrupt Tehran’s trade ties, but the effort will fail.

“America is not in a position to do whatever it wants. It is not time to dictate,” Qassemi said.

The Trump administration has reportedly formed a new “elite team of foreign affairs specialists” led by the State Department to coordinate and promote its pressure policies against Iran across the government and with other nations.

Brian Hook, the department’s current director of policy planning, will lead the team as the administration’s special representative to the Iran Action Group, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.

Qassemi also played down talks between the US national security advisor John Bolton and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev later this week in Geneva, which are reportedly to touch on Iran’s role in Syria.

He said there is a lot of contradictory news about the issue which should not be given much attention, adding there is also a "serious bid to undermine relations between Iran and Russia which have had good cooperation on many fronts, including in Syria."

Having said that, "I reiterate that we have a military advisory presence in Syria at the invitation of its government and as long as the Syrian government demands, we will be present there – both now and during the reconstruction phase," Qassemi said.

"We will not allow others to interfere in our relations with neighboring and periphery countries through a propaganda campaign, and this is what the occupation regime and some others are pursuing," the spokesman added.

IRNA, Press TV and Tasnim News Agency contributed to this story.