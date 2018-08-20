Multiple Daesh-claimed attacks injure policemen in Chechnya

Several officers have sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks in various locations in Russia’s Chechnya Republic, the region's leader says.

A terrorist tried to carry out a bombing attack but failed, Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

The Chechen strongman wrote on his official Telegram social networking account that two policemen were wounded in the town of Shali while several traffic police officers sustained injuries in the capital of Grozny, Presstv Reported.

"The bandits have been neutralized," Kadyrov, who was visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday, added.

"The situation in Grozny and Chechnya is absolutely calm," he said.

Police in the North Caucasus region said two men armed with knives were trying to enter police department in Shali and "inflicted wounds on two police employees on duty" before being shot dead.

There has been no official explanation of the incident in Grozny.

Chechnya's Interior Minister Ruslan Alkhanov said the terrorists "attempted to destabilize the situation in Chechnya" but have been stopped, adding that no officers were killed.

Daesh terrorist group claims attacks in Chechnya: SITE

Later on Monday, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks against policemen in Chechnya, the SITE monitoring group reported.

The terrorists "attacked Chechen police officers and elements in Grozny and Shali in Mesker-Yurt," the SITE quoted the Daesh-affiliated Amaq news agency as saying.

Back in May, a militant attack on a church in the mainly Muslim southern Russian region of Chechnya left seven people dead, including four assailants.

The attack took place when gunmen attempted to take people hostage inside St. Michael church in Chechnya's capital of Grozny.

Thousands of Chechen militants have also reportedly been fighting alongside the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group, mainly in Syria. Russian authorities consider the Chechen militants fighting abroad a serious threat if they manage to get back to Russian territory.