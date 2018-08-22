RSS
News ID: 220208
Published: 0716 GMT August 22, 2018

Iranian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer throughout Iran

Iranian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer throughout Iran

Millions of Iranian Muslims including the state and military officials and people from all walks of life performed Eid al-Adha Prayer across the country.

Iranian worshippers chant slogans urging unity of Islamic World.

Eid al-Adha also called the 'Festival of Sacrifice', is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr).

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

   
Iran
Eid al-Adha
Muslims
 
