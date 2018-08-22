Rouhani congratulates Islamic states on Eid al-Adha

President Hassan Rouhani in separate messages to leaders of the Islamic states congratulated them on Eid al-Adha, hoping that Muslims will overcome hostilities and extremism by embracing valuable characteristics of the prophets.

“I am happy to congratulate Eid Al-Adha—festivity of worshipping and brilliance of the most beautiful manifestations of servitude before the Creator,” read the message.



He also hoped that all Muslims would overcome violence, extremism and bullying faced by the humanity today and peace, calm, friendship and justice would be established among the Muslim states through drawing inspirations from the auspicious Eid’s teachings.



In his messages, Rouhani also wished health, success, happiness and equality, brotherhood, dignity and prosperity for all the Islamic states’ officials and peoples.



Eid al-Adha also called the 'Festival of Sacrifice', is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr).



It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.



In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.