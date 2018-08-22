RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0633 GMT August 22, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220215
Published: 0941 GMT August 22, 2018

‘US no longer enjoys intl. support for sanctions on Russia’

‘US no longer enjoys intl. support for sanctions on Russia’

The United States no longer enjoys the support of other countries for unilateral action against Russia, says an analyst, adding that there is division even in Washington itself over imposing new bans on Moscow.

“People need to understand that the situation is that there is a divided sort of authority at the moment in Washington. You have the Democrats in the House and the Senate pushing hard on the Trump administration on sanctions related to [alleged Russian meddling in] the [2016 presidential] elections,” Frank Emspak, executive director of the Workers Independent News, told Press TV in an interview on Wednesday, Presstv Reported.

“Meanwhile, even though the Democrats are pushing for this, you have [US President Donald] Trump sort of saying, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t do this!’ and he delayed a long time following through on Congress’s resolution. So we don’t really have a very clear picture. That is one aspect of this,” Emspak added.

“The second aspect is this: both China and Russia and to some extent other countries are not really supportive of the United States taking unilateral action against other countries, and so, there is not the kind of support that the United States would wish [to garner for sanctions on Moscow],” he added.

The US has already introduced several rounds of sanctions against the government of President Vladimir Putin for what it says are Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US elections and involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has taken a reciprocal approach.

 

 

   
KeyWords
US
sanctions
Russia
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2888 sec