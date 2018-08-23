RSS
August 23, 2018

News ID: 220234
China reports fourth African swine fever outbreak: ministry

The deadly African swine fever has infected more than 400 pigs on three farms in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, the fourth outbreak of the deadly disease in the country that holds the world’s largest pig herd, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

The infection killed 340 hogs, it said, according to Reuters.com.

Zhejiang is the fourth region to report an infection of the highly contagious disease since the first case was discovered three weeks ago.

Outbreaks have been detected in Lioaning, Henan and Jiangsu provinces.

   
