2018 Asian Games: Iran's Hosseini grabs gold in Taekwondo -63kg category

In Taekwondo, Mirhashem Hosseini has grabbed Iran’s 5th Gold Medal at the 2018 Asian Games, with a fabulous 17 to 11 victory over his Chinese rival.

Hosseini won the medal on the 4th day of the tournament in the minus 63kg category, presstv.ir reported.

Hosseini was 5 to 4 down in the 1st round, but made an astonishing comeback in the 2nd round to go 8-6 ahead. He kept the momentum in the 3rd to outclass his Chinese opponent, Zhao Shuai, 17 to 11 to win.