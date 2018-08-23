RSS
0104 GMT August 23, 2018

News ID: 220236
Published: 0600 GMT August 23, 2018

2018 Asian Games: Iran's Hosseini grabs gold in Taekwondo -63kg category

2018 Asian Games: Iran's Hosseini grabs gold in Taekwondo -63kg category

In Taekwondo, Mirhashem Hosseini has grabbed Iran’s 5th Gold Medal at the 2018 Asian Games, with a fabulous 17 to 11 victory over his Chinese rival.

Hosseini won the medal on the 4th day of the tournament  in the minus 63kg category, presstv.ir reported.

Hosseini was 5 to 4 down in the 1st round, but made an astonishing comeback in the 2nd round to go 8-6 ahead. He kept the momentum in the 3rd to outclass his Chinese opponent, Zhao Shuai, 17 to 11 to win.

   
KeyWords
Asian Games
gold medal
Taekwondo
 
