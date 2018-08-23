Iran's women rowing team runner up in Asian Games

The Iranian women's coxless four team became second in 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on Thursday.

The Iranian team, consisting of Mahsa Javar, Nazanin Rahmani, Maryam Karami, and Maryam Omidi, won the bronze medal in 7:04.37, IRNA reported.



South Korea received the gold and Vietnam the bronze medals respectively.



Iran has been able to receive nine gold, seven silver, and 7 bronze medals so far.



The Iranian outfit at the 2018 Asian Games comprises 280 sportsmen and 98 sportswomen who compete in 42 sports fields.



Over 11,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries have attended the competition.



The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event underway in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.