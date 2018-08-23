RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0103 GMT August 23, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220242
Published: 0926 GMT August 23, 2018

One killed in knife attack in Paris suburb, says police

One killed in knife attack in Paris suburb, says police

The knife attacker was “neutralised” by police, according to a source.

One person was killed and two seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes, police said.

The knife attacker was “neutralised” by police, a source told Reuters , without adding any details, Hindustantimes.com reported.

   
KeyWords
Knife Attack
Paris
killed
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1579 sec