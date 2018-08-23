One killed in knife attack in Paris suburb, says police

-
Leader appoints Rear Admiral Tangsiri as new IRGC Navy chief
-
Iran's Armenian archbishop condemns US president's moves
-
Iran's women rowing team runner up in Asian Games
-
IRGC says boosting defense power key part of Armed Forces’ strategy
-
Iraq seeks US waiver as leader decries ‘cruel’ Iran sanctions
-
Bolton: EU has to choose between Iran and US
-
Rouhani congratulates Islamic states on Eid al-Adha
-
Iran’s defense power contributes to sustainable peace: Rouhani
-
Iranian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer throughout Iran
-
EU needs payment systems independent of US to save JCPOA: Germany