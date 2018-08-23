RSS
News ID: 220244
Published: 1033 GMT August 23, 2018

Iran's Armenian archbishop condemns US president's moves

Iran's Armenian archbishop condemns US president's moves

Armenian Religious Leader of Isfahan and South of Iran Archbishop Cipan Kashjian issued a statement to condemn US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Thursday.

'On behalf of the Christian Armenians of Isfahan and South of Iran, I condemn the recent measures taken by the US president, especially the ones against the peace-seeking Iranian nation,' the statement read, IRNA reported.

'US withdrawal from the international deal [of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] cannot weaken the Iranians' strong will; not only does such a move violate the most basic human rights, but it also can be the motivation of expansion of extremist nationalism.'

The archbishop also urged world's peace-seeking governments and authorities 'to condemn such moves' and 'call on the US officials and its president to be vigilant and cooperate in order to reach a fair solution'.

   
