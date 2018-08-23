Iran's Armenian archbishop condemns US president's moves

Armenian Religious Leader of Isfahan and South of Iran Archbishop Cipan Kashjian issued a statement to condemn US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Thursday.

'On behalf of the Christian Armenians of Isfahan and South of Iran, I condemn the recent measures taken by the US president, especially the ones against the peace-seeking Iranian nation,' the statement read, IRNA reported.



'US withdrawal from the international deal [of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] cannot weaken the Iranians' strong will; not only does such a move violate the most basic human rights, but it also can be the motivation of expansion of extremist nationalism.'



The archbishop also urged world's peace-seeking governments and authorities 'to condemn such moves' and 'call on the US officials and its president to be vigilant and cooperate in order to reach a fair solution'.