0103 GMT August 23, 2018

News ID: 220245
Published: 1039 GMT August 23, 2018

'Orange Days' premiere to be in Toronto Festival

'Orange Days' premiere to be in Toronto Festival

The movie 'Orange Days' directed by Arash Lahooti will be screened at Toronto International Film Festival (FIFF), said the director.

Lahooti told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday that the 43rd TIFF will be held on September 6-16, IRNA reported.

The event has changed to one of the most important cinematic event alongside Cannes, Venice, and Berlin festivals. 

Orange Days regards Aban, a 45-old woman, who mediates and finds jobs for seasonal workers.

The actors of the flick are Hedieh Tehrani, Ali Mosaffa, Mehran Ahmadi, Ali-Reza Ostadi, Zhiloa Shahi, Roya Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Leila Farhadpur, Akram Alamdar, Amin Golestaneh, and Siamak Adeeb.

   
