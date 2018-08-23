'Orange Days' premiere to be in Toronto Festival

Lahooti told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday that the 43rd TIFF will be held on September 6-16, IRNA reported.
The event has changed to one of the most important cinematic event alongside Cannes, Venice, and Berlin festivals.
Orange Days regards Aban, a 45-old woman, who mediates and finds jobs for seasonal workers.
The actors of the flick are Hedieh Tehrani, Ali Mosaffa, Mehran Ahmadi, Ali-Reza Ostadi, Zhiloa Shahi, Roya Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Leila Farhadpur, Akram Alamdar, Amin Golestaneh, and Siamak Adeeb.