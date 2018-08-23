Leader appoints Rear Admiral Tangsiri as new IRGC Navy chief

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri as the new commander of the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to the Leader's Thursday decree, Tangsiri will take over from Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi as the new chief of the IRGC Navy, presstv.ir reported.

In the decree, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked Fadavi for his sincere efforts towards the promotion of the IRGC's naval forces.

The Leader also called on the incoming commander -- who served as Fadavi's deputy prior to his promotion -- to work to strengthen the infrastructure of the IRGC Navy and boost the combat preparedness of its forces.

In a separate decree, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed the outgoing commander as the IRGC's deputy commander for coordination at the proposal of Major General Mohammad Ali Ja'fari, the elite Force's chief commander.

The Leader made the appointments in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.