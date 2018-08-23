India, China agree to strengthen defence cooperation

Nirmala Sitharaman and her Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe held a bilateral meeting on Thursday and stressed on strengthening defence cooperation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe held a bilateral meeting on Thursday and stressed on strengthening defence cooperation and strategic ties between both the countries, according to Hindustantimes.com.

“Delegation led by Smt @nsitharaman in a bilateral meeting with Chinese delegation led by General Wei Fenghe, Hon’ble Defence Minister of China. The meeting emphasized on strengthening Indo-China defence cooperation and strategic ties,” Sitharaman tweeted.

Earlier today, General Fenghe was accorded guard of honour at the south block in the national capital.

On August 21, the Chinese Defence Minister held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the increased momentum of high-level contacts between India and China in all spheres, including in the areas of defence and military exchanges.

General Fenghe arrived in India on August 21 on a four-day official visit.