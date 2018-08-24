US-China trade talks end with no sign of progress

Members of the Chinese trade delegation leave the US Treasury building in Washington after two days of talks with US representatives. VIRGINE MONTET/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Trade talks between the US and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said.

The two sides largely repeated talking points during the discussions, these people said. The Chinese side seemed unready to offer new ways to address the US President Donald Trump administration’s concerns that the bilateral trade deficit was too steep and that Beijing was coercing US companies into transferring technology to Chinese partners, they said, wsj.com wrote.

The two sides “exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance, and reciprocity in the economic relationship, including by addressing structural issues in China,” the White House said, adding that the US side would brief more-senior officials on the results.

The statement was significant for what it didn’t say as well, people said after the talks. There was no discussion of follow-up talks or any accomplishments.

“To get a positive result from these engagements,” the Chinese must address the issues raised by the US, a senior US official familiar with the negotiations said.

“We haven’t seen that yet.”

In a statement, China’s Commerce Ministry said the two sides held ‘constructive and frank’ talks and will stay in contact about the next step.

The midlevel talks, headed by US Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass and Chinese Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen, were designed to kick-start higher-level discussions that could end the trade impasse. If all went well, a deal could be completed in November after the US election, when President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at already planned multilateral summits.

The poor results raise questions about that timeline, US officials said. The US side was already sharply divided between those pushing for a deal, led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and those who wanted to hold off on talks until the US increased the pressure on Beijing by applying more tariffs. For now, the hard-liners seem to have the upper hand in the White House.

And yet, it is far from clear the Chinese were prepared to make offers that would satisfy either side of the trade divide in the U. administration. In recent meetings with foreign business leaders, Chinese Vice Minister Liu He, who has been leading the Chinese negotiating team, laid out his views of the US requests of China, people briefed on the talks said. They said Liu seemed to have a clear understanding of US demands.

Those people said the Chinese have divided US demands into three buckets. Roughly 30 percent to 40 percent of the US requests involved additional Chinese purchases of US goods, which Chinese officials believe could be met immediately. Another 30 percent to 40 percent involved market openings, such as allowing foreign financial firms to own a greater percentage of Chinese ventures and giving them broader authority to operate. Those could take several years of negotiations.

The remaining 20 percent to 40 percent involve US demands for changes in Chinese industrial policy. Those include ending unfair subsidies of Chinese high-tech firms, letting US data firms operate without interference or ending pressure on US firms to transfer technology. The Chinese won’t agree to negotiate on many of these, those briefed on the plan said, because of national-security or political reasons. Beijing has said it doesn’t force US companies to share technology with their Chinese counterparts.

US officials said they believed this accounting underscored that the Chinese didn’t understand US priorities, especially when it came to protecting intellectual property.

For now, the US continues to turn to tariffs to pressure China. As negotiations wrapped up, the US put in place $16 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising the total to $50 billion. The Chinese have matched them dollar for dollar.

Public hearings continued on US plans to hit another $200 billion in Chinese imports with tariffs as high as 25 percent, which would place levies on about half of Chinese imports. If the US continues on the same schedule as in the past, those tariffs could start to take effect in September.