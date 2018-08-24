RSS
1123 GMT August 24, 2018

News ID: 220277
Published: 0737 GMT August 24, 2018

SEC to review decision rejecting bitcoin ETFs

REUTERS

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said it will review a decision by its staff to block nine bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds from coming to market.

Earlier staff at the SEC rejected applications for new funds from three companies, suggesting they were not yet convinced that the products would not be subject to fraud or manipulation, Reuters reported.

But the SEC’s four commissioners will review those decisions, according to letters the SEC posted on its website.

SEC staff have delegated authority to make a decision on such applications, meaning the commissioners and the SEC chairman have the power to review the decision if they desire.

The commissioners had previously voted 3-1 to reject another bitcoin ETF application, with Republican commissioner Hester Peirce dissenting on the basis she felt doing so stifled innovation.

The virtual currency can be used to move money around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government. A fund holding the currency could attract more investors and push its price higher.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was trading up nearly two percent at $6,480 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange on Thursday after the SEC posted the letters.

   
