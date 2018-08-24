Arg Gate, a tourist attraction in Semnan Province

Arg Gate, the northern gate and the only remaining part of Semnan Arg, is located in Semnan City.

Located at the crossroad of Ayatollah Taleqani Ave. and Sheikh Fazlollah Noori Ave, the gate was constructed during the reign of Nasseredin Shah from 1300-1305 AH.

The gate was made of brick and stands to a height of over seven meters, according to Tourism of Persia.

The ceiling of the chambers resemble a barrel, but the main rooms have ceilings covered with shallow domes. The masterpiece of this structure is the doorway made of pieces of seven-colored tiles depicting a scene from the myth of Shahnameh's Rostam and the white monster.

The inscriptions of the above mentioned structure are the works of the famous personality of Semnan, named Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Tabatabaie Semnani.

The doors of the gateway are of thick planks of wood studded with iron spikes. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, this monument was repaired by the provincial Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department.