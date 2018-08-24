RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1123 GMT August 24, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220283
Published: 1023 GMT August 24, 2018

Kurdestan mineral springs, a good tourism potential

Kurdestan mineral springs, a good tourism potential
Published by seeiran.ir

Tourism Desk

Kurdestan Province in western Iran has several mineral water springs which draw numerous tourists who seek to treat their diseases. Bijar in western Kurdestan Province has sulfur springs.

Also one of the most famous springs is Baba Gorgor which is located 18km to the northwest of Qorveh in Baba Gorgor Village.

Mineral water which contains carbonic gas is good for asthma, dyspepsia, rickets, and osteitis.

Baba Gorgor Spring has drawn over 30,000 Iranian tourists this year though good management and proper publicity — creating jobs for local youth and boosting the local economy.

Pir-e Saleh hot spring, with its bitter tasting water, in Qeshlaqlu Village near Bijar is considered beneficial to those suffering from rheumatism.

Head of Bijar Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department said there are two sulfur springs in the city: Pir-e Saleh and Bashuki hot springs.

Ebrahim Elyasvand added that local people suffering from certain ailments come to the sulfur spring of Bashuki Village to treat their diseases.

Bijar — with 89,000 populations — has a history of 8,000 years.

Kurdestan Province’s capital city is Sanandaj while other major cities are Baneh, Bijar, Divandarreh, Qorveh, Kamyaran, Marivan and Saqqez.

The province, in which mountains and hills are predominant, has many rivers, lakes, natural glaciers and caves which make the scenery rather picturesque.

Consequently, Kurdestan has always attracted a large number of tourists and fans of mountaineering, skiing and water-sports.

Zarivar Lake is the most beautiful waters of the province which lies at the foot to high mountains, providing a delightfully picturesque sight. Its water is sparkingly fresh.

Kereftoo Cave — close to Divandarreh — is a unique natural and at the same time archeological site. Within the cave, there are a number of ancient structures known as the Temple of Heraclius.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Kurdestan
potential
springs
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1448 sec