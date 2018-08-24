Tabriz Bazaar prominent as an important commercial center on Silk Road

Tabriz, the capital city of East Azarbaijan Province, has been a setting for cultural exchanges since antiquity and its historic bazaar complex is one of the most important commercial centers along the Silk Road.

Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex has a series of interconnected, covered, brick structures, buildings and enclosed spaces for different functions, according to untoldpersia.com.

Tabriz and its bazaar were already prosperous and famous in the 13th century, when the town became the capital city of the Safavid kingdom. The city lost its status as capital in the 16th century, but remained important as a commercial hub until the end of the 18th century, with the expansion of Ottoman power.

It is one of the most complete examples of the traditional commercial and cultural system of Iran.

Outstanding universal value

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=

Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex — located along one of the most frequented east-west trade routes — consists of a series of interconnected, covered brick structures, buildings and enclosed spaces for a variety of functions including commercial and trade-related activities, social gatherings as well as educational and religious practices.

Closely interwoven with the architectural fabric is the social and professional organization of the bazaar, which has allowed it to function over the centuries and has turned into a single integrated entity.

Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex has been one of the most important international places for commercial and cultural interchange, thanks to the centuries-old east-west trading connections and routes and to a wise policy of endowments and tax exemptions.

Tabriz historic bazaar bears witness to one of the most complete socio-cultural and commercial complexes among bazaars. It has developed over the centuries into an exceptional physical, economic, social, political, and religious complex, in which specialized architectural structures, functions, professions, and people from different cultures are integrated in a unique living environment.

The lasting role of the Tabriz Bazaar is reflected in the layout of its fabric and the highly diversified and reciprocally integrated architectural buildings and spaces, which have been a prototype for Persian urban planning.

The bazaar is used for some important religious ceremonies. The most famous one is day of Ashura — marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of the third Imam of Shias Imam Hussein (PBUH) and 72 of his companions in 680 CE — during which merchants cease trading for about 10 days and religious ceremonies are held in the bazaar.

Like other bazaars in Middle East, several mosques are located behind the bazaar, the most notable of them being Jame' Mosque.

There are several carpet sections in bazaar which are one of the most popular sections of the bazaar.