Iran-Syria-Iraq scientific cooperation conference opens in Mashhad

Science & Technology Desk

The first International Conference on Promotion of Scientific and Regional Cooperation on Food and Agricultural Sciences between Iran, Syria and Iraq opened in the eastern Iranian city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, on Friday.

A total of 330 experts and individuals involved in the field of science as well as food and agriculture industries from Iran, Iraq and Syria are attending the event, said the organizer of the conference, Qadir Rajabzadeh, IRNA reported.

In addition, 425 articles focusing on agricultural, environmental and food industry issues have been submitted to the the secretariat of the conference, he added.

Rajabzadeh listed the main topics for discussion at the conference as modern food preservation methods, modern processing methods in food industries, organic food products, packaging in food industries, herbal and agro-ecological products, veterinary medicine and livestock sciences, agro-meteorology, environment pollution and clean and modern technologies.

He said production of foodstuff is an issue which is common among all countries, adding Iran, Syria and Iraq share environmental concerns such as ‌having vast arid regions.

“In case these [common] problems are resolved it would be in Iran’s interest.”

Rajabzadeh noted that among the issue to be discussed on the sidelines of the event are expanding cooperation in joint research projects, exchanging students for attending post graduate courses, holding long-term and short-term educational courses and workshops in cooperation with Iraq and Syria.

He said on the first day of the two-day conference a number of studies and articles will be presented and on the second day, workshops will be held.

On Saturday, Rajabzadeh said, the 19th International Exhibition of Food and Food Processing (i food) will open as part of the event.