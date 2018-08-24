'Day of Iran' commemorated at Beijing Int'l Book Fair

'Day of Iran' ceremony, organized by Iran's Cultural Center in China, was held on Friday on the sidelines of the 25th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF).

The 25th edition of the festival opened on August 22 with the participation of 2,500 exhibitors from 93 countries including Iran. Almost 300,000 book titles are on display at the five-day event which will continue until August 26.

Iran's pavilion is presenting Chinese works published in the country as well as the books released by the Institute of Iran's Exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Iranian illustrator won the third Ananas Illustration Exhibition award at the 25th edition of BIBF. The first award went to a Chinese illustrator while the second award was jointly given to Chinese, Russian and Lithuanian illustrators.

Alireza Goldoozian, who will serve on the panel of jury in next year's event, received the award on behalf of Khosravian.

Other Iranian illustrators including Nassim Azadi, Golriz Gorgani, Elham Kazemi, Fatemeh Khosravian, Mehrnoush Masoumin and Zahra Sarmashqi were among the finalists of the exhibition.

Beijing International Book Fair is considered one of the four prestigious international book fairs in the world. It is divided into several specific areas including children's books and comics, industry, and book and newspaper publishers.

The book fair, founded in 1986, has become a key international event and copyright trading platform.