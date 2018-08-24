Malaysian PM: US isolated after Iran nuclear deal pullout

National Desk

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad believes the US was wrong to terminate its nuclear agreement with Iran, pointing out that the US had become isolated, as the European Union wanted to keep the agreement, malaysiakini.com reported.

The United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in May and reimposed unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

Under the deal reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

In defiance of warnings from the European Union, the nuclear deal signatories and many international players, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 reimposing a first round of sanctions on Iran to levy "maximum economic pressure" on the Islamic Republic.

But, other signatories to the nuclear deal (Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) are doing their utmost to save the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

They have repeatedly announced that they are committed to the agreement and will try to preserve it despite the US sanctions.