Scott Morrison sworn in as new Australian PM after bitter coup

Scott Morrison was sworn in as Australia's seventh prime minister in 11 years Friday after a stunning party revolt against Malcolm Turnbull, which the new leader admitted had left the government "bruised and battered".

Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton, an ex-police officer and right-winger, was the driving force behind the move to oust Turnbull after a Liberal Party backlash against his more moderate policies, AFP reported.

But after a torrid week of political maneuvering in Canberra it was Morrison, a Turnbull ally who served as treasurer, who won a party vote 45-40. He was officially sworn in as Australia's 30th prime minister late Friday in a ceremony in the capital.

The Australian Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg – who was elected as the deputy Liberal leader – was sworn in as treasurer.

Morrison – an evangelical Christian known as "ScoMo" – replaced a man who became the latest in a long line of leaders knifed in the back by ambitious colleagues.

The fresh outbreak of political instability was met with renewed public disgust towards the political class – already among the least trusted profession in the country despite an unprecedented era of prosperity.

Morrison admitted the extraordinary scenes in the nation's capital had taken a heavy toll on Parliament and the Liberal Party.

"Our job... is to ensure that we not only bring our party back together, which has been bruised and battered this week, but that will ensure we bring the Parliament back together, that we can continue to work to ensure that our country stays close together."

He said his top priority was to help farmers in New South Wales struggling through one of the worst droughts in half a century.

"This is our most urgent and pressing need right now," Morrison said.

Dutton, who Turnbull accused of bullying and intimidation in the move to knife him, pledged "absolute loyalty" to Morrison.

Turnbull, who vowed to quit Parliament after his near three-year reign came to an end, survived one attempt to oust him on Tuesday, but ministers then began defecting, throwing the government into crisis.

His departure from politics will spark a by-election for his Sydney seat, threatening the government's wafer-thin one-seat parliamentary majority.

He used his final press conference to lash out at the "wreckers" in his party.

The unrest is the latest chapter in a turbulent decade for Australian politics, which has frequently descended into squabbling that has alienated voters.

No leader has managed to serve out a full term since former Prime Minister John Howard lost the 2007 election, in a remarkable revolving door at Canberra's Parliament house.

One minister was so disillusioned with the push to oust Turnbull that he took to Twitter to apologize to the Australian people.

"Australia. We owe you an apology. I'm sorry. You deserve better than many of the things our Federal Parliament has served up to you for the past 10 years," wrote Nationals MP Darren Chester, whose party is in coalition with the Liberals.