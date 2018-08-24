Iran urges UN action after deadly Saudi-led strikes in Yemen

Iran on Friday condemned a Saudi-led airstrike that killed dozens of people in Yemen’s Hodeidah Province, urging the United Nations to help put an immediate end to the ongoing human crisis in the impoverished country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed his sympathy over the Saudi-led war crime in Durayhimi city on Thursday which killed at least 31 civilians, mostly children.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah satellite television network, citing a spokesperson of the country’s Health Ministry, reported that all the victims, whose vehicle was also hit in the Thursday strike, were internally displaced people.

Al-Masirah, citing local sources, had reported earlier that at least 22 children and four women lost their lives in the deadly strike, adding that all those on board the vehicle were killed.

Qassemi said the world is witnessing another crime against the oppressed Yemeni people in a short time after a strike by the invading military coalition hit a school bus in Yemen and killed scores of children.

Back on August 9, Saudi-led warplanes hit a school bus in the town of Dhahyan in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada with a 227-kilogram laser-guided Mark 82 bomb, killing a total of 51 people, among them 40 children, and leaving nearly 80 others wounded.

The Iranian spokesperson said the civilians are killed due to the "silence and indifference of influential international bodies."

"Iran once again calls on international and human rights bodies to prevent in whatever possible ways the continuation of such crimes by Saudi-Emirati warplanes in Yemen given the sequence of these human crimes and painful tragedies as well as their destructive impacts on regional and international peace and security," Qassemi pointed out.

He added that the countries that are providing aggressors with lethal weapons and bombs are also responsible for the killing of Yemeni women and children, saying, "They should give response to the international community and the Yemeni people about their policies and the outcome of their measure."

The Iranian spokesman called on the UN and influential countries to increase their efforts in order to put an immediate end to the Saudi-led coalition's strikes against the Yemeni civilians and adopt necessary strategies and measures to protect their lives and health.

Saudi cover-up

In a 90-page analysis on the investigative work of a body, known as the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT), Human Rights Watch said on Friday an investigatory body, overseen by Saudi Arabia, has failed to properly investigate airstrikes on civilian targets.

In a new analysis released early Friday, Human Rights Watch found the JIAT has cleared the Saudi-led coalition of wrongdoing in most of the nearly 80 incidents it has examined over the past two years.

Publicly released information “shows a general failing … to provide credible, impartial, and transparent investigations into alleged coalition laws-of-war violations,” Human Rights Watch said in its report.

Those conclusions, the report found, differ starkly from the picture presented by the news media and civil society groups in Yemen, where coalition aircraft have repeatedly struck civilian sites, including hospitals and funerals.

The Saudi-led war on Yemen, started in 2015 has killed some 15,000 Yemenis. The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

Press TV and The Washington Post contributed to this story.