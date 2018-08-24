Oil rises as US sanctions on Iran cloud supply outlook

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday, supported by signs that US sanctions on Iran are already reducing global crude supply.

Benchmark Brent crude oil rose $1.12 a barrel to a high of $75.85 before easing to trade around $75.53, up 80 cents. Brent is on track for gains of more than 5 percent this week. US light crude was 70 cents higher at $68.53, heading for a weekly rise of around 4 percent, Reuters reported.

"Both crude markers are on track to end a steady run of weekly declines. This is largely due to a tightening fundamental outlook on the back of looming Iranian supply shortages," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The US government reimposed sanctions on Iran this month after withdrawing from a 2015 international nuclear deal.

Iran is the third-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, supplying around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate to markets this year, equivalent to about 2.5 percent of global consumption.

"Third-party reports indicate that Iranian tanker loadings are already down by around 700,000 bpd in the first half of August relative to July, which if it holds will exceed most expectations," US investment bank Jefferies said on Friday.

"We expect that by Q4 the market will be dealing with either undersupply, dwindling spare capacity – or both," it added.

Energy consultancy FGE says it expects Iran's crude and condensate exports to drop below 1 million bpd by mid-2019.

Market sentiment was cautious, however, after talks between US and Chinese officials aimed at resolving an escalating trade dispute ended on Thursday with no major breakthrough.

Despite the trade war, China's Unipec will resume purchases of US crude oil in October after a two-month halt due to the dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Traders kept an eye on the North Sea, where workers on three oil and gas platforms plan to strike next month.