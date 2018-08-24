EU Commission says will not bow to Italian threat on migration

The European Commission said on Friday it will follow rules governing migration, rather than bow to threats, such as made by an Italian minister to distribute migrants held on a coast guard ship in Sicily.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy will take a “hard line” to withhold EU funds at a meeting with the commission and envoys from a dozen member states in Brussels to discuss disembarkation from the ship Diciotti, Reuters reported.

“Finding a solution for the people on board is our main priority. That is what we are focused on and that is what we think everybody else should be focused on,” Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told a news conference.

“Let’s not engage in finger-pointing. We also believe unconstructive comments, let alone threats, are not helpful and will not get us any closer to a solution. The European Union is a community of rules and it operates on the basis of rules, not threats,” he continued.

The Italian deputy prime minister said on Thursday his party would vote to suspend funding to the European Union next year unless other states agreed to take in migrants being held on the coastguard ship in Sicily.

Three days after Italy’s Diciotti coastguard vessel docked in Catania, 150 adult migrants remained on deck. After seeing hundreds of thousands of sea arrivals in recent years, Italy wants other EU countries to accept them.

The European Commission has said repeatedly this week that it is working to find an agreement. Other such deals were found in June and July for ships carrying rescued migrants that docked in both Italy and Malta.

"If tomorrow nothing comes out of a European Commission meeting on redistributing migrants from the Diciotti ship, the Five Star [Movement] and I will not be willing to give 20 billion euros each year to the EU," Di Maio said in a video posted on Facebook.

A public backlash against the arrivals of hundreds of thousands of seaborne newcomers in the past five years helped put Di Maio and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini into office.

Salvini allowed 27 unaccompanied minors off the ship late Wednesday.

Humanitarian groups – including the United Nations refugee agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Doctors without Borders – on Thursday renewed calls for the migrants’ release from the vessel.