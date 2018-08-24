RSS
0630 GMT August 24, 2018

Published: 0247 GMT August 24, 2018

Iran Documentary Independent Award winners announced

Iran Documentary Independent Award winners announced

The 10th Iran Documentary Independent Award announced its award-winning lineup in different categories.

Prior to the presentation of the awards, a short film was screened to pay tribute to the late great Iranian actor Ezzatollah Entezami with the attendees observing a minute of silence to honor the veteran actor, ISNA wrote.

Best Short Documentary award went to Mohammadreza Vatandoust for his film 'Lotus'.

Ard Attarpour received the Best Director of Medium-length Documentary 'Persepolis — Chicago', while Mohammad Sadeq Dehqani won the award for the Best Medium-length Documentary for his film 'Talan'.

The Best Director of Feature-length Documentary award was jointly given to Kourosh Ataei and Azadeh Mousavi for 'Finding Farideh' while the Best Feature-length Documentary award went to Tala Azadravesh for 'Kharaman'.

The event took place at National Library of Iran in Tehran.

 

   
