Sadeq Sandooqi, a veteran illustrator of schoolchildren’s books, died Wednesday following a brain stroke at a Tehran hospital at the age of 72.

The artist was born in Hamedan, western Iran, in 1946. Known for his illustration of Qur’an stories, Sandooqi pictured most course books, fictions, and magazines for almost 30 years.

Sandooqi designed book covers for most Persian versions of renowned French writer Jules Verne’s works.

He was acclaimed as the “veteran illustrator” in the Sixth Tehran Illustration Biennale in 2013.