Iran president, FM condole with Ghanaian officials on Annan's death

Iranian president and foreign minister sent condolence messages to Ghanaian officials on the death of former UN chief Kofi Annan.

Iranian Ambassador to Ghana Nosratollah Maleki on Friday convoyed the messages to Ghanaian officials, IRNA reported.

In his message to his Ghanaian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani said Annan is an immortal figure.

Rouhani said Annan's honest and vigorous efforts during his tenure in office as the UN secretary-general further enhanced multilateralism and helped promote international peace and security.

He noted that the UN experienced a glorious time under Annan and that his name will be remembered well in the future.

In a separate message, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, condoled with his Ghanaian counterpart Ayorkor Botchwey on the death of Annan.

Since he took office as the UN secretary-general, Annan made honest and effective efforts to peacefully settle international disputes and his tenure marked a brilliant period in the United Nations history in terms of international peace and security, and promoted multilateralism as well, Zarif said.

Kofi Annan, who served as the seventh UN secretary-General between 1997 and 2006, died at a hospital at the age of 80 in Switzerland on August 18.