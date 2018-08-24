Australia vows to maintain ties with Iran amid US sanctions

A senior Australian official said his country is determined to maintain trade transactions with Iran despite US sanctions.

First Assistant Secretary of Australian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry's Multilateral Policy Division Justin Lee made the remark in a meeting with Mahmoud Sadeqi, head of Iran-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group in Tehran on Wednesday, Mehr News Agency reported.

Lee, who is heading a human rights delegation to Iran, further called for continuation of talks between Tehran and Canberra on human rights issues, women's conditions, and appropriate ways to help the most vulnerable strata of the society.

Sadeqi condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, saying "violation of various international treaties by the US indicates a lack of respect for international law and endangers global peace and security".

The Iranian lawmaker also thanked Australia for siding with EU countries against Washington's policies on the nuclear agreement.

Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear accord in May and reimposed sanctions against Iran which had been lifted under the international agreement.

Meanwhile, the EU has been trying to salvage the accord by guaranteeing Iran's economic interests within certain proposed mechanisms.