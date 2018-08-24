Official: Chabahar exported 1,000 tons of shrimps in five months

Sistan-Baluchestan Province exported 1,000 tons of shrimps to the UAE, China, Russia and Vietnam in the five months to August 22, 2018, said the head of the southeastern province's Fisheries Organization.

Hedayatollah Mir-Moradzehi told IRNA that the shrimps were exported from the Gwadar region of the port city of Chabahar.

He said that 1,600 tons of shrimps were produced in the region over the past five months.

The official noted that each hectare of shrimp farm can produce between 500 kilograms and 2,800 kilograms of shrimp.

Mir-Moradzehi added that Gwadar shrimp farm has created 400 direct jobs and 800 indirect jobs.

Earlier, Mehdi Hosseini the head of Sistan-Baluchestan's Veterinary Department, said plans have been drawn up to export shrimps to the European Union.

In June, Deputy Head of Iran's Seafood Exporters Union Hassan Ahmadi Jazani, said Iran produced some 20,000 tons of shrimps last year and this is expected to reach 30,000 in the year to March 21, 2019.

The provinces of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr and Golestan are the main centers for shrimp farming in Iran.