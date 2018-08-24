South Korea wins battle of giants

In its best display yet in the tournament, a goal in each half from Hwang Ui-jo and Lee Seung-woo were sufficient for South Korea to seal a convincing win over Iran and set up a quarterfinal tie with 2018 AFC U23 champion Uzbekistan, which beat Hong Kong 3-0 earlier on Thursday.

Defending champion Korea Republic applied heavy pressure from the first blow of the whistle but Iran matched the East Asian’s intensity with its own aggressive playstyle, setting the stage for a highly entertaining match, the-afc.com reported.

Despite Korea Republic’s best efforts in the final third in the opening minutes, it was Iran’s Younes Delfi who came closest to opening the scoring with a right-footed shot that struck the crossbar.

Just a minute later, Hwang saw his effort hit the right post.

From their multiple attempts, the young Taeguk Warriors were able to find gaps in the Iranian defense and in one such instance in the 40th minute, In-beom received the ball in the box and outmaneuvered an Iranian defender before passing it to an unmarked Hwang, who made no mistake from close range to secure the lead going into the break at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium.

Kim Hak-bum’s charges continued to press and 10 minutes into the second half, Lee Seung-woo displayed great footwork as he dribbled past two defenders and released a crackling right-footed strike from outside the box into the bottom right corner of the net to double his side’s lead.

With its back against the wall, Iran — four-time Asian Games gold medalists — hunted for the ball but Korea Republic showed great teamwork to keep the lion’s share of possession to seal victory.