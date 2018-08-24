Iranian volleyballers breeze past Mongolia at Asian Games

Sports Desk

Iran eased past Mongolia in straight sets in its second group stage match in the volleyball competitions of 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

On Friday, the Iranian side won the first, second and third sets 25-17 25-19 25-20, respectively, to go through to the next stage, IRNA reported.

The Iranian squad comprised Mohammad-Taher Vadi, Saber Kazemi, Saman Faezi, Amir-Hossein Toukhteh, Mohammad-Javad Manavinejad, Farhad Qaemi and Mohammadreza Hazratpour.

Following the match Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said, “I have told my players that each game can be a good practice for us. We respect all rivals. It is odd to play [a match] at 9:00 a.m. But we did our job well and clinched a three-set victory.”

Iran, which won the title in the previous edition of the Asian Games in South Korea, seeks to defend its championship in the present competitions.

‌The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.