Iran’s women rowers clinch two silver medals in Jakarta

Iran won two silvers in rowing competitions at the 2018 Asian Games in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

On Friday, Iranian rower Nazanin Molaei won silver in the women’s lightweight single sculls, IRNA reported.

She clocked 19 minutes and 28.08 seconds in the final to finish in second place. A Chinese rower won gold in this competition.

Iran’s other silver medal was clinched by the country’s women's lightweight double sculls team. Comprising Nazanin Rahmani and Maryam Omidi Parsa, the Iranian team clocked seven minutes and 48.38 seconds to finish runner-up.

China and Thailand won the gold and bronze medals of the meet.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines.