Iran clinches Asian men’s, women’s kabaddi titles; India reign ends

Iran grabbed both men’s and women’s kabaddi golds at the 2018 Asian Games in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Friday, leaving Indians – the sport’s kings – ruing.

Iranian men and women powered past South Korea and India in the finals respectively.

Iranian women made a spectacular comeback to stun India 27-24. The glorious victory was, later in the day, repeated by the country’s men who outpointed South Koreans 26-16.

Iran’s men side, however, did the impossible in the semifinals where it beat invisible and defending champion India 27-18, coming from 1-6 behind.

Describing the result of the final match between the Iranian and Indian women as shocking, thehindu.com wrote Iran hurt India’s pride in kabaddi in a thrilling final yet again as it delivered a second straight knockout punch to the sport’s most successful nation in the women’s gold medal match of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday.

It said, “India’s raiders disappointed in the title clash as Iran came from behind to jolt them in the second half. The Iranian women emulated thus their male counterparts, who had shocked seven-time champions India in the semifinals on Thursday.”

Earlier in the tourney, Iranian women defeated Thailand 23-16 in the semifinals. In group stage they had beaten South Korea and Bangladesh and conceded a defeat to Chinese Taipei.

Commenting on the final between the Iranian and Indian men, timesofindia.indiatimes.com wrote: “India's nearly unchallenged domination of the Asian Games kabaddi competition ended on Thursday with the men’s team failing to make the final for the first time, left shell-chocked and battered by an ever-improving Iran in the semifinals.

“For the first time in its history, India ended with a bronze medal in its indigenous sport, in which a fold is taken for granted every four years at the Asiad.”

On his side’s match against Iran, India’s coach Ram Mehar Singh said, "The forwardline did not work today and there were problems with supertackle as well.”

Prior to facing India in the semifinals, Iranian men had defeated Japan, Pakistan, Nepal, Malaysia and Indonesia going on a winning streak.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event which opened on August 18 and will continue until September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines.