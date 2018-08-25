Iran beats Syria basketball team, advances to quarter-finals

Iran’s national basketball team won Syria in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games on Saturday and advanced to the next round as the group leader.

The 2014 Asian Games runner-up took group B lead in the preliminary round by winning Syria national basketball team 68-55, IRNA reported.

Iran’s national basketball team is scheduled to meet runner-up in group C in quarterfinals on August 27.

Currently, Iran has bagged 12 gold, 11 silver and 8 bronze medals standing on the fourth place.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Philippines had previously withdrawn from the tournament.

The Iranian outfit at the 2018 Asian Games comprises 280 sportsmen and 98 sportswomen who compete in 42 sports fields.

Over 11,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries have attended the competition.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event underway in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.