News ID: 220347
Published: 0127 GMT August 25, 2018

'Dressage' goes to Russia's Sakhalin filmfest

'Dressage' goes to Russia's Sakhalin filmfest

Iranian feature film 'Dressage', directed by Pouya Badkoubeh, will be featured at the special screening section of the 8th Sakhalin International Film Festival 'On the Edge' in Russia.

'Dressage' narrates the story of Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it — a task that falls on Golsa, ifilmtv.com reported.

The Iranian feature won the Best First Film Award at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival, and received a nomination for GWFF Best First Feature Award at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

The 8th Sakhalin International Film Festival 'On the Edge', which began on August 24 and will continue until August 31, is organized by the Governorate of Sakhalin Region. The event will screen over 120 films, which makes it the most extensive program in the festival's history, according to the event's website.

The panel of jury of the festival's official competition will be headed by Iranian director Tahmineh Milani and will include actress Maria Shukshina and filmmakers Alexei German Jr. and Alexei Popogrebsky, all from Russia, and South Korean screenwriter Choi Jung-mi.

   
