'Staircase' leads way to Venice

Iranian short 'Staircase', directed by Mohsen Banihashemi, will be screened at Venice Film Festival.

'Staircase' is one of the 13 titles accepted for the Horizons short films section of the festival and will have more than two screenings in the event, Mehr News Agency reported.

The 20-minute movie stars Sara Bahrami, Toomaj Danesh Behzadi, Faezeh Yousefi, and Kamelia Ghazali.

The 75th Venice Film Festival will be held from August 29-September 8. Damien Chazelle will open the festival with the world premiere of 'First Man'.

The confrontation between two women who are struggling to seize and own a life unveils their hidden feelings and put them in a particular situation — a situation that challenges their intentions and removes the mask from their real emotions, the story of the film reads.