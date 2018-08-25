RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0235 GMT August 25, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220348
Published: 0129 GMT August 25, 2018

'Staircase' leads way to Venice

'Staircase' leads way to Venice
Getty Images

Iranian short 'Staircase', directed by Mohsen Banihashemi, will be screened at Venice Film Festival.

'Staircase' is one of the 13 titles accepted for the Horizons short films section of the festival and will have more than two screenings in the event, Mehr News Agency reported.

The 20-minute movie stars Sara Bahrami, Toomaj Danesh Behzadi, Faezeh Yousefi, and Kamelia Ghazali.

The 75th Venice Film Festival will be held from August 29-September 8. Damien Chazelle will open the festival with the world premiere of 'First Man'.

The confrontation between two women who are struggling to seize and own a life unveils their hidden feelings and put them in a particular situation — a situation that challenges their intentions and removes the mask from their real emotions, the story of the film reads.

   
KeyWords
Iranian short 'Staircase'
Venice
Mohsen Banihashemi
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0496 sec