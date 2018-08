National Desk

A gas water heater explosion killed 11 people in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, said the deputy prosecutor of Khorasan Razavi Province on Saturday.

Hassan Heidari added three buildings collapsed, leading to the deaths of seven people on the spot and four others in hospital.

The blast that occurred at 06:00 a.m. local time (0130 GMT), also damaged 15 more houses.

More than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to battle the fire and rescue the survivors.