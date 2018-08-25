UN condemnation after 22 Yemeni children killed in Saudi-led strike

Mourners carry the coffin of a child killed in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a bus. MOHAMMED HAMOUD/GETTY IMAGES

A senior UN official condemned another deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen, which has killed at least 22 children and four women.

The victims were fleeing fighting in the Al-Durayhimi district, south of the port city of Hodeida, when their vehicle was hit on Thursday, according to BBC.

A separate airstrike the same day killed four children, according to the UN's humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock.

It comes just weeks after a strike on a bus killed over 40 children.

The Saudi-led coalition has yet to comment on the latest deaths.

However, it responded to the news of the deadly bus attack in the northern province of Sa’ada earlier this month by saying that its actions were "legitimate."

It insists it never deliberately targets civilians, but human rights groups have accused it of bombing markets, schools, hospitals and residential areas.

What happened in Hodeida?

The first reports of the strike emerged in Houthi media, which broadcast graphic footage of what it said were victims and aftermath of the strike late on Thursday.

Lowcock's statement on Friday confirmed that the victims had been fleeing violence around the port city Hodeida.

He renewed calls for an impartial and independent investigation into airstrikes. A report by Human Rights Watch the same day accused the Saudi-led coalition of failing to hold "credible" investigations into such incidents.

The reported attack was condemned by UNICEF, Save the Children and other international organizations.

In June, Saudi-backed forces launched an operation to recapture Hodeida, amid warnings from aid agencies of a humanitarian catastrophe. The port is the main entry point for aid for Yemen.

What happened earlier this month?

Deadly airstrikes in Yemen are not uncommon, but the strike on a bus of children on an outing on August 9 drew particularly strong condemnation.

The bus was parked at a market when it was hit, killing dozens.

Rights groups have since criticized the role of governments who provide arms to Saudi Arabia, after CNN reported that the bomb used in the attack was supplied by the US.

The coalition receives logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has defended UK ties with Saudi Arabia, which he described as a "very, very important military ally.”