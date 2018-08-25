Envoy: Georgia to remain committed to deals with Iran if EU does

The Georgian ambassador to Iran said that after the US sanctions, the Caucasus country will live up to its cooperation agreements with the Islamic Republic if the European Union (EU) also remains committed to its deals with Tehran.

Ioseb Chakhvashvili said the fate of economic relations between Iran and Georgia will be made clear in the coming months, adding that if Europe remains in its deals with the Islamic Republic, Georgia would, too, Tasnim News Agency reported.

For now, Georgia is cooperating with Iran and the EU will also work with Iran, and there is no talks on suspension of contracts between Tehran and Tbilisi, he said.

The ambassador further hailed Iran-Georgia relations as good and said the two countries will continue their cooperation in the sanctions era as much as possible.

Recently, there has been a media hype about foreign companies leaving Iran after the US government reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order reimposing sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the P5+1 – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany.

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.