Boroujerdi: UN failed to do its duty to settle Syrian crisis

Senior parliamentary official Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the United Nations had failed to do its duty to settle the seven-year-long crisis imposed on the Syrian nation.

The member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee made the remarks on Saturday in response to an invitation sent by the UN to Iran for talks on Syria’s Constitutional Committee, Mehr News Agency reported.

“My assumption is that the UN special envoy for Syria is trying to mount an already saddled horse and tout [the UN role] in drafting the Syrian Constitution, because the role of the three guarantor states – Iran, Russia and Turkey – in easing the Syrian crisis and settling the country’s problems is undeniable,” said Boroujerdi.

He added that the UN has also failed to play a positive role about the civil military conflicts and the displaced people of the Syrian war.

“Cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey has had the most impact on solving Syria’s problems,” said Boroujerdi, adding “Ultimately, it is up to the Syrian nation to decide the fate of their country, and the Constitution will be formed by the vote of the Syrian people.”