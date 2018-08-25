RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0605 GMT August 25, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220361
Published: 0303 GMT August 25, 2018

Lopetegui: Collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals

Lopetegui: Collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP

The pressure of filling Cristiano Ronaldo's boots at Real Madrid is too much for a single person, new coach Julen Lopetegui said on Saturday.

The club has yet to sign a direct replacement for the Portuguese superstar, who switched to Juventus in July after scoring 450 goals in 438 games over nine seasons at the club, AFP reported.

"Instead of asking who will score those goals we need to challenge ourselves by scoring more than that as a team," Lopetegui said.

"The whole team will have to score all those goals (that Ronaldo scored) between them. Score more goals and concede less of them."

Madrid boasts Welsh winger Gareth Bale, French striker Karim Benzema and rising 22-year-old Marco Asensio in its forward line but has just five days of the current Spanish transfer window left if it is to buy a new striker.

Some reports have said Real is waiting to see if it can lure World Cup sensation Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain.

"It would be useless to put that terrible pressure (of replacing Ronaldo) on one person, it would be a sword of Damocles," Lopetegui said.

"We have a wonderful squad and I'm delighted with all of them because I can see they are ready to give everything to win the league and all the other competitions," he said.

 

   
KeyWords
Lopetegui
Collective
effort
needed
replace Ronaldo's goals
IranDaily
 
Resource: AFP
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0554 sec