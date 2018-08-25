Laporte rescues draw for Man City at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a hard-earned draw against Manchester City to take the first points off the Premier League champion in an enthralling encounter at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola's side came here on the back of convincing victories at Arsenal and at home to Huddersfield Town — but was given a severe test by the team which won the EFL Championship last season, BBC reported.

In an eventful match, City hit the post twice in the first half — first, through Sergio Aguero and and then when Wolves keeper Rui Patricio brilliantly turned Raheem Sterling's rising 25-yard drive onto the bar. Wolves striker Raul Jimenez also had a goal ruled out for offside.

The host took the lead in controversial fashion after 57 minutes when defender Willy Boly's attempted diving header went in off his hand from Joao Moutinho's free-kick.

City had appeals for a penalty turned away by referee Martin Atkinson after Ruben Neves' challenge on David Silva, but drew level in the 69th minute when Aymeric Laporte scored his first goal for the club — a towering header from Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick.

Both sides had opportunities to win it in the closing stages, with City almost snatching three points when Aguero's free-kick glanced off the bar with virtually the last kick of the game.

The thunderous roar that greeted the final whistle and this well-earned point was just the sort of moment Wolves' Chinese owners had in mind when they embarked on this hugely ambitious Molineux project.

"We're on our way back" boomed from the Sir Jack Hayward Stand as manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his players took the acclaim for taking the first points off Manchester City this season.

It has been a difficult opening to the season for Wolves with defeat at Leicester City following a home draw against Everton on the opening weekend.

On Saturday, however, Wolves showed commitment, energy and quality to carry out Nuno's gameplan — one which he said he would not downgrade or tailor simply because Guardiola's champions were in town.

Yes, there were moments when the host carried its luck. Boly's goal was clearly scored with the aid of his hand, while City was frustrated by the woodwork — once via a brilliant Patricio save — but few would begrudge them this point.

Backed by a fervent support at a packed Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers was not hanging on for a point and twice the raw pace of substitute Adama Traore almost provided crosses that led to a late goal.

Wolves became only the third team since the beginning of last season to reach double figures in attempts on goal against Manchester City.

Make no mistake, City did not deserve to lose either — but this is a result, occasion and performance that will do wonders for Wolves' self-belief and help the team settle into life in the Premier League.

Lacking usual cutting edge

Guardiola and his Manchester City players will be frustrated at dropping their first points of the season after two convincing wins.

While City saw plenty of the ball, it was just short of its dazzling best in all areas of the pitch and could not find the clinical end product that normally comes so naturally to it.

Its luck was also out. Aguero hit the woodwork twice and Patricio's athleticism left Sterling holding his head in anguish.

City still showed resilience to fight its way back into contention after the shock of falling behind to Boly's goal, and plenty of City's title rivals will have looked on in envy at the sheer firepower Guardiola was able to introduce from the bench as his side went in search of victory.

Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez all came on — it did not do the trick on this occasion but their presence demonstrates the sheer size of the task of those hoping to wrestle the crown away from City.