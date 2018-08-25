Oil minister: Some OPEC members act in accordance with US policy

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are acting in line with US demands, said Iran's oil minister.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh further told the Iranian Parliament's news agency, icana.ir, that some OPEC members are interpreting the latest decision of the organization differently which is a 'wrong' approach.

In June, OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies to raise output from July, with Saudi Arabia pledging a 'measurable' supply boost but giving no specific numbers, according to Reuters.

Iran told OPEC this month that no member country should be allowed to take over another member's share of oil exports, expressing concern about a Saudi offer to pump more crude amid US sanctions on Iranian oil sales starting in November.

Earlier this month, the US reimposed sanctions against Iran after US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the deal, Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for the lifting of most of the international sanctions.

The Trump administration is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero, a move Iran says will fail.