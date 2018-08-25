Official: Non-oil exports from South Pars up 23%

Iran exported 17.56 million tons of non-oil products from South Pars in the year to August 24, 2018 which fetched over $8.32 billion, said the director general of Customs Office in Pars Special Economic-Energy Zone (PSEEZ).

Ahmad Pourheidar told IRNA that the value and the weight of the exports rose 23 percent and seven percent, respectively, compared with the figures for the corresponding period of a year earlier.

The official noted that PSEEZ exported more than 14.37 million tons of gas condensates in the year to August 24, 2018 worth $7.56 billion. He said this showed a one-percent rise in the value of the exports from the amount for the previous year.

Pourheidar said most of the products were exported to the UAE, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, Russia, Poland and Norway.

He added that more than 198,212 tons of goods and equipment worth $1.496 billion were imported to PSEEZ in the one-year period.

PSEEZ was established in ‎‏1998 to utilize the South ‎Pars oil and gas resources and encourage commercial activities in the oil, gas and ‎petrochemical industries.