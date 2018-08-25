Iran in talks with Russia to build 3,000MW nuclear power plant

Iran has resumed negotiations with Russia on the construction of a new nuclear power plant with a capacity to produce 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, said Iran's energy minister

Reza Ardakanian pointed to his ministry's plans to increase nuclear energy generation capacity and said Tehran is in talks with Moscow to build a new nuclear power plant with a capacity to produce 3,000MW, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

With the inauguration of the power plant, the capacity to produce nuclear electricity will rise from 1,000MW to 4,000MW, he added.

In September 2016, Iran and Russia began the construction of the second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The second unit is expected to take nine years to complete (October 2024). The construction of a third unit will also begin 18 months later after that (April 2026).

A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the construction of the two units.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran in February, Ardakanian highlighted the country's self-sufficiency in the area of power generation and said the Islamic Republic is the top producer of electricity in the Middle East.

About 90 percent of power generation equipment, even complicated parts such as turbines and generators, are currently manufactured in the country, the minister said at the time.